Devonte’ Graham signs with New Orleans Pelicans
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas men’s basketball player Devonte’ Graham has signed with a new NBA team.
Graham signed a four-year, $47 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. This is part of a sign-and-trade deal.
In the 2018 NBA Draft, Graham was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the Second Round with the 34th overall pick. He averaged 13.3 points per game over his three-year career with the team.
Graham spent four years with the Jayhawks from 2014-2018. He was an All-American selection in the 2018 season. He was also named the Big 12 Player of the Year that season.
