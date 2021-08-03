Denim and Diamonds event canceled as COVID cases rise in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2021 Denim and Diamonds event to benefit Newman Regional Health has been canceled as COVID cases rise in Emporia.

Newman Regional Health says it has canceled its 12th annual Denim and Diamonds fundraising event that was supposed to be held on Friday, Aug. 6, at Emporia State University’s Webb Lecture Hall.

According to McKenzie Cinelli, Director of Business Development, the decision to cancel the event is heartbreaking and disappointing, but necessary.

“As a healthcare system, we recognize and acknowledge the recent increase in COVID-19 cases resulting in community spread and hospitalizations. After much thought and consideration from our administrative team, we knew the wise thing to do was to err on the side of caution,” she said. “The health and safety of our community is, and will continue to be, of utmost importance so we need to take the adequate steps to ensure that.”

The health network said the annual fundraiser is its largest public event of the year, which usually brings in over 400 attendees and raising about $100,000 with a dinner, silent and live auctions, entertainment and other featured activities and events.

According to Newman, supporters are encouraged to still participate in the online silent auction, which opened for bidding on July 30 and is scheduled to close on Friday, Aug. 6, at 8 p.m. It said bidders will be notified if they have items they have won and will be contacted for pickup the following week. To register for the auction or donate to the campaign, click HERE.

“We had hoped that the end of summer would have been the end of this pandemic, but the reality is that we are experiencing an uptick in COVID positive cases within the community and hospital. The recent increased risk to our community has caused us to reconsider an event of this size,” said Bob Wright, CEO. “We recognize that Denim & Diamonds is an important community event for the hospital and many people have worked hard to make this year’s event the best yet. Our thanks go to each of you, and please know that we wish things were different.”

Newman said funds from the 2021 Denim and Diamonds event will be designated to develop simulated apartment suites within the Inpatient Rehabilitation unit. It said the suite will allow patients to practice independent living skills in a controlled environment before they are discharged home. With this addition, it said staff will be able to better decide challenges the patients could have while also building confidence in the patient before they are discharged.

