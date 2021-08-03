Advertisement

Couple sentenced for deceiving the VA about husband’s blindness

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hutchinson couple has been sentenced for deceiving the VA about the husband’s cortical visual blindness.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard’s Office says a husband and wife from Hutchinson have been sentenced for deceiving the government about a medical condition to get Veterans Affairs benefit payments. It said Addison Lewis, 41, and Brandi Lewis, 38, each were given 5 years of probation after they pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government property.

According to the Acting U.S. Attorney’s Office, from 2013 to 2018, Addison Lewis misrepresented himself as having cortical visual blindness to the Department of Veterans Affairs. In turn, it said the VA increased his benefit amount. Addison admitted to misleading the VA by exaggerating symptoms and impairment attributed to the blindness. Brandi intentionally provided inaccurate information to the VA to support her husband’s false claim.

The Office said the court ordered the Lewises to pay $111,510 in restitution to the Social Security Administration and $131,972 in restitution to the VA.

According to the Office, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of the Inspector General Criminal Investigations Division and the Social Security Administration investigated the case. It said Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst prosecuted the case.

