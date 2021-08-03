CDC funding to go towards helping Kansas prevent injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CDC funding will go towards helping the State of Kansas to prevent injuries related to childhood trauma, brain injury or car accidents.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has received funding of $250,000 per year for five years from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Injury Prevention and Control in order to address injuries in the Sunflower State.

According to the KDHE, the award is part of $33 million that will go to 23 states over the next five years as part of the Core State injury Prevention Program, which is a new cooperative agreement funded by the Injury Center. It said the money will also help states identify, evaluate and put into practice strategies to address populations that experience more injuries associated with adverse childhood experiences, traumatic brain injury and transportation-related injury.

“Injury and violence prevention are top public health priorities in Kansas because injuries are preventable and often lead to disability and death, which are emotionally and financially costly,” said Daina Zolck, KDHE Director of Injury and Violence Prevention programs. “Through the Core SIPP, the Injury and Violence Prevention programs will champion a shared approach to work more effectively and in an upstream manner to determine why injuries and violence are occurring in our state and how we can address the underlying root causes.”

Through a competitive application process, the KDHE said the CDC chose the following 23 states to get Base Component funding: Alaska, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington.

According to the Department, the work the Sunflower State will do to address the important public health problems includes focusing on robust injury data and surveillance, partnerships and collaboration, as well as continuous assessment and evaluation for quality improvement. It said Core SIPP will support evidence-based and evidence-informed programming for Adverse Childhood Experiences, Traumatic Brain Injury and Motor Vehicle Crashes as well as youth suicide.

For more information about Kansas’ injury prevention practices, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.