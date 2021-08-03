Advertisement

Belleville Police investigate video of fight between minors

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Belleville Police Department has opened an investigation into a video that shows a fight between minors.

The Belleville Police Department says it is aware of a video circulating social media that was taken on the evening of July 31, showing a fight with several other residents present. It said it is investigating the incident and the findings will be given to the Republic Co. Attorney’s Office.

According to BPD, the people in the video are mostly children and have all been identified. No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information regarding the altercation should call BPD at 785-527-2937.

