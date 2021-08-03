AG asks Kansas High Court to review lower court’s emergency management law decision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Attorney General has asked the Kansas Supreme Court to review a lower court’s decision regarding Senate Bill 40, which discusses the state’s emergency management law.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has asked the Kansas Supreme Court to clarify Kansas’ emergency management law status by putting a lower court’s decision on hold. He said the lower court’s decision recently invalidated legislative reforms because it considers part of the law unconstitutional.

“The issues the court sought to reach had been rendered moot by the expiration of the pertinent section of SB 40. Yet the court charged forward with its constitutional agenda notwithstanding that it had already ‘denie[d] the plaintiffs any relief as being moot and untimely,’” Schmidt wrote in his motion.

According to AG Schmidt, Johnson Co. District Court Judge David Hauber found the new legislative decision, known as Senate Bill 40, unconstitutional. On July 21, he said he notified the district court that he would appeal the decision to the Kansas Supreme Court and asked it to stay its decision in the case, pending the appeal. He said the motion for stay was denied by the district court, so he has now formally appealed.

In the district court filings, Schmidt said that the court’s ruling caused “unnecessary and disruptive confusion,” due to the fact that many provisions of Senate Bill 40 were not at issue, but nevertheless, the court ruling could have found them unenforceable. He said he is hopeful the Kansas Supreme Court will quickly act to remove any confusion that could hamper Kansas’ ability to respond to a future disaster emergency due to confusion about what law is in effect.

To read the full docketing statement filed with the Supreme Court, click HERE.

To read the full motion for stay, click HERE.

To read the full motion for an expedited hearing, click HERE.

