Woman charged with murder in crash that killed toddler

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says murder charges have been filed in a car accident that resulted in the death of an 18-month-old child.

Kagay said Monday that Jhanae Alexus Tate has been charged with Murder in the 1st Degree, Committed During an Inherently Dangerous Felony; Involuntary Manslaughter while Driving Under the Influence; Aggravated Endangering a Child; 4 Counts of Aggravated Battery; Driving Under the Influence; Improper Child Restraint; and Failure to Maintain a Lane.

The accident happened in the evening hours of May 9, 2021, in the 3000 block of SE California Ave.

(May 9, 2021) Two vehicles collide head-on in the 3000 block of SE California. (WIBW)

Kagay says a Ford Fusion, that was driven by Tate collided head-on with a southbound Dodge Journey.

The child in Tate’s vehicle did not appear to be properly restrained, according to a release from the DA’s office, and died due to injuries sustained.

Tate has been taken into custody and is detained on $1,000,000.00 bond.

