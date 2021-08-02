Voters cast their ballot for Primary Election

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The primary election is Tuesday.

Shawnee County has three races on the ballot - what you see, depends where you live.

Advance voting in person at the Shawnee County election office ended at noon on Monday. Polls open on Tuesday and Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says he’s expecting a low turnout.

”With a primary really what you’re doing is winnowing the field down to two people in each of those races,” Howell said.

In this year’s local primary elections, five candidates are on the ballot in the Topeka Mayor’s race, five candidates in Topeka city council district three race and four candidates in one of the Seaman School district board races.

“So, it’s within those areas you can see a little bit of turnout but usually primaries a little bit of a lower turn out,” Howell explained. “We’ve had a few primaries where it was less than 10% so I would look at it just historical averages somewhere either side of 10% would not too surprising.”

Andrew Howell says even though the races cover specific areas, voters should take advantage of the primary election because each vote matters.

“In a lower turn out election quite frankly your vote matters actually that much more because you’re a bigger percentage of the total number of votes being cast,” Howell explained. “So your voice is a little louder so i encourage people while your voice is the loudest make sure it counts the most. this is your chance to really make sure your opinion is heard.”

“The total number of voters is so low that one or two votes can make a huge impact so consider that and get out and vote,” Howell added.

Howell says as of Monday about 2100 advanced ballots have been received.

Polls will open at 7 AM on Tuesday morning only at selected polling places with races on the ballot.

You can find your ballot at myvoteinfo.vote.ks.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.