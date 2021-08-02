Topeka man arrested for meth after traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing drug possession charges after a traffic stop led to his arrest early Sunday.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Clayton M. Becker, 36, of Topeka, was pulled over in a Silver 2009 Hyundai Sonata in the 800 block of SE Adams St. around 4 a.m.

During their investigation, officials say a Topeka Police Dept. K-9 located drugs in the vehicle.

Becker was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, and operating a vehicle without an interlock device.

Officials say a 34-year-old female passenger was released.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.