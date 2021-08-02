Advertisement

Topeka house fire blamed on rekindled controlled burn

The Topeka Fire Department will sponsor Camp Courage, a program for young women ages 14 to 18, from June 14 to 18.(Phil Anderson)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Dept. says a south-central Topeka house fire was caused by the rekindling of a controlled burn.

TFD’s Alan Stahl says crews were called to 3712 SW Kiowa St. just after 2:37 p.m. Monday after a neighbor noticed the blaze.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the single-story home.

Stahl says the neighbor was able to alert the person inside the burning home who made it out safely.

The fire was contained before it could spread to any neighboring residences.

The preliminary investigation indicates the fire was caused by the rekindling of a previous controlled burn.

Fire officials estimate it caused $85,000 in damage -- $75,000 associated with the structure, $10,000 with contents.

Stahl said the American Red Cross was called to assist the two adults and two children who live in the home.

No injuries were reported.

