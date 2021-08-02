Advertisement

Smoke from western wildfires impacting Kansas air quality

Wildfire smoke from the Western U.S. from Menninger Hill, Topeka.
Wildfire smoke from the Western U.S. from Menninger Hill, Topeka.(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Smoke from ongoing wildfires in portions of the Western United States is impacting air quality in Northeast Kansas.

The Air Quality Index for Northeast Kansas on Monday is ranging between 130-150 (0-500 scale), similar to Sunday. Winds from the south are expected to blow the smoke from the area by Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment, atmospheric winds are pushing smoke all the way to Kansas. While most is staying in the upper atmosphere, some is making it to the surface.

KDHE says smoke can cause health problems in even healthy individuals, however, those with breathing issues, heart and lung diseases, the elderly, and children are at most risk.

Common problems include burning eyes, runny nose, and coughing.

KDHE recommends limiting strenuous outdoor exercise, drink lots of water and contact your doctor should you experience chest pains, tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.

For those with heart or respiratory issues, KDHE recommends staying indoors.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped custody from Wichita Work Release Facility
KDOC minimum security inmate has been apprehended
Dillons and kroger recommend masks to shoppers
Kroger asks shoppers to wear masks regardless of vaccination status
A man was critically injured late Sunday in a one-car crash near S.W. 30th and Randolph in west...
Man critically injured Sunday in late-night crash in west Topeka
Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with 99 Club designation.
Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with ‘99 Club’ designation

Latest News

Monday 5PM
The Topeka Fire Department will sponsor Camp Courage, a program for young women ages 14 to 18,...
Topeka house fire blamed on rekindled controlled burn
Accident closes US-75 at BETO Junction
Turnpike accident along I-70 at Topeka Rest Area
Accident closes turnpike near Topeka service area