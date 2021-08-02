Smoke from western wildfires impacting Kansas air quality

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Smoke from ongoing wildfires in portions of the Western United States is impacting air quality in Northeast Kansas.

The Air Quality Index for Northeast Kansas on Monday is ranging between 130-150 (0-500 scale), similar to Sunday. Winds from the south are expected to blow the smoke from the area by Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment, atmospheric winds are pushing smoke all the way to Kansas. While most is staying in the upper atmosphere, some is making it to the surface.

KDHE says smoke can cause health problems in even healthy individuals, however, those with breathing issues, heart and lung diseases, the elderly, and children are at most risk.

Common problems include burning eyes, runny nose, and coughing.

KDHE recommends limiting strenuous outdoor exercise, drink lots of water and contact your doctor should you experience chest pains, tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.

For those with heart or respiratory issues, KDHE recommends staying indoors.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.