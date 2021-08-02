Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: Garden City woman with dementia missing since Sunday

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Virginia Rae Green.
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Virginia Rae Green.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 76-year-old Garden City woman with dementia is missing.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Virginia Rae Green.

Green is five feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes. She also wears glasses and has a scar on the side of her eyebrow near her right temple.

She was last seen in her home in Garden City Sunday and maybe driving a 2014 red Ford Escape with Kansas tag 494KVD.

If you’ve seen her or know where she might be, call 911.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped custody from Wichita Work Release Facility
KDOC minimum security inmate has been apprehended
Dillons and kroger recommend masks to shoppers
Kroger asks shoppers to wear masks regardless of vaccination status
Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with 99 Club designation.
Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with ‘99 Club’ designation
Michael Andrew, of United States, comes off the pool after swimming in the men's 200-meter...
Lawrence swimmer Michael Andrew wins gold with Team USA 4X100m Medley Relay

Latest News

Man critically injured in Sunday night crash in west Topeka
Clayton Becker, 36, of Topeka, was arrested early Sunday morning after officials say a K-9...
Topeka man arrested for meth after traffic stop
Services are scheduled for Wednesday for a Bern woman who died this past week of injuries she...
Services set for Bern woman who died Friday in UTV crash
Work continues on giving downtown building a new appearance