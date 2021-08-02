Shawnee Co. works to boost COVID vaccinations as leaders plead with public

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As daily COVID-19 vaccinations climb nationwide, Shawnee Co. is also looking to boost its vaccination numbers.

Over the weekend, Stormont Vail Health’s CEO, Dr. Robert Kenagy, wrote an open letter on the hospital’s social media pushing people to get vaccinated.

He said healthcare workers’ days are getting stretched again and they are seeing many young, unvaccinated people in the hospital.

Kenagy and other health officials are sending the message that vaccinations are what’s needed to get the virus under control.

Several organizations and agencies nationwide are requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for workers.

Shawnee Co. Commission Board Chair Kevin Cook said the idea has been considered for some county workers.

“For different departments, we could mandate some of our professionals to have the vaccine depending on which area they’re in,” he said Monday.

“There are areas that we’re looking at and having that vaccination be required specifically when it relates to our health department and health workers.”

While some are concerned about breakthrough cases, vaccinated people testing positive for the virus, Craig Barnes with the Shawnee Co. Health Department said it is a small percentage of cases.

“We are looking at breakthrough cases that are roughly just one out of every 1,000 vaccinated individuals,” he said.

“We have 103 total breakthrough cases in Shawnee County thus far, so we’re not seeing a whole lot of those, so our county is so far doing really well compared to the national numbers when it comes to breakthrough cases for those who have been vaccinated.”

He said the virus in the vaccinated has a different look.

“About a third of those breakthrough cases have been symptomatic, so what we are seeing with the vaccine it’s really been effective still with the Delta variant at minimizing the symptoms,” he said.

“So milder symptoms, really reducing the number of hospitalizations or death that’s how the vaccines are effective.”

The Health Department is also trying to boost COVID vaccinations in kids before the start of the school year.

The Pfizer vaccine is being offered at the Health Department’s Back to School Immunization clinic to kids 12 and older.

“For any vaccine and preventable disease if we can cut down on our staff time, but also school nurses time contact tracing and investigating, we’ll do that,” he said.

“We want everyone back in the schools in a safe environment and that’s one way to make sure it happens this school year.”

Barnes said it is not too late to take a shot at protection from COVID-19.

“Our plea really is if you’re not vaccinated yet to get vaccinated as soon as possible not only for yourself but your family, your friends your loved ones.”

Stormont Vail reported Monday that 29 of its COVID-19 patients that are currently in the hospital, 25 are not vaccinated and four are fully vaccinated.

At the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus, a majority of their COVID-positive inpatients in the last 90 days have been unvaccinated.

