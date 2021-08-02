Advertisement

Shawnee Co. offers walk-in Back to School immunizations

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Aug. 2, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department is modifying its hours to help parents get their child’s vaccines up to date before school starts.

This week, the immunization department will be open Mon-Fri. 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., as well as Saturday from 10-2 p.m for walk-in immunizations.

They will also be open from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. the week of August 9-13th.

The Immunization Department is located at 2115 SW 10th Ave.

The health department said children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and everyone over the age of two must wear a mask.

Anyone wanting to access their vaccination records can call SCHD Medical Records at (785) 251-5621.

