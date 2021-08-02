Shawnee Co. homeowners could see a property tax increase in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The early 2022 budget plan in Shawnee Co. would call for a property tax increase of about $45 on a $100,00 home.

The estimate comes after Shawnee Co. Commissioners wrapped their third day of early budget talks Monday.

Commissioners also moved to not budget for debt services in the budget.

This does not mean the county has no debt it just means it will not take on additional debt.

The board also increased its contingency fund for unanticipated expenses to $1 million.

Commissioners will make final early adjustments Thursday before a public budget hearing on the plan set for August 23 at 5:30 pm in the commission chambers.

