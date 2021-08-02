Advertisement

Services set for Bern woman who died Friday in UTV crash

By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERN, Kan. (WIBW) - Services are scheduled for Wednesday for a Bern woman who died this past week of injuries she suffered in a UTV crash in Nemaha County.

Authorities said Lulu B. Korber, 78, died after being injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of L Road, about two miles west of Bern.

According to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office, Korber was driving a 2011 Polaris side-by-side UTV south on L Road when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the east ditch and rolled.

Korber was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to her obituary, Korber is survived by her husband, David Korber, three adult children and four grandchildren.

A visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p .m. Tuesday at Wherry Mortuary in Pawnee City, Neb., with family members meeting with friends from 6 to 8 p.m.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Friedens United Church of Christ 3045 K-63 highway in rural Bern.

