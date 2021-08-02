Advertisement

Saban’s new deal worth at least $84.8 million over 8 years to coach Alabama football

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Ala.(Source: AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban will make $11.5 million in the final year under a new eight-year contract that’s worth at least $84.8 million.

The university released details of Saban’s previously announced deal after the board of trustees’ compensation committee formally approved it.

Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, is set to make $8.7 million this year with annual raises of $400,000. 

Saban, who turns 70 on Halloween, also can receive an $800,000 completion bonus each Feb. 28 through 2026 totaling up to $4 million.

