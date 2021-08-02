Advertisement

Off-duty firefighter, good Samaritans help save man from submerged car

The Kansas Highway Patrol said an off-duty firefighter and 2 citizens rescued a man after his...
The Kansas Highway Patrol said an off-duty firefighter and 2 citizens rescued a man after his car went off the highway and into the K-96 Fishing Lake Monday afternoon.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said an off-duty firefighter and two citizens helped save a man after his car went off the highway and into the water. The accident happened Monday afternoon on the ramp from I-135 to eastbound K-96.

Trooper Taylor Platt, with KHP, said an off-duty firefighter was behind the car when he saw it go off the highway, through a fence and into the K-96 Fishing Lake. He stopped and starting running toward the vehicle to help. Two citizens, with no first responder experience, saw the firefighter run toward the crash scene and stopped to help as well.

Platt said all three jumped into the water and broke the glass to pull the driver out before the vehicle almost went underwater.

Platt said it’s believed that the driver suffered a seizure which led to the accident. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped custody from Wichita Work Release Facility
KDOC minimum security inmate has been apprehended
Dillons and kroger recommend masks to shoppers
Kroger asks shoppers to wear masks regardless of vaccination status
A man was critically injured late Sunday in a one-car crash near S.W. 30th and Randolph in west...
Man critically injured Sunday in late-night crash in west Topeka
Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with 99 Club designation.
Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with ‘99 Club’ designation

Latest News

Bus stop construction creates little traffic disruption
7th St. closes for repairs
Monroe to close June 23
A portion of Devils Glen Road will be down to one lane in each direction for road work in...
Water main break closes 21st between Lincoln and Buchanan
Governor Ron DeSantis says road construction will be expedited while traffic is limited during...
10th St. construction sees new phase of work