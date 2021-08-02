Motorcycle rider injured in hit-and-run collision in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider suffered serious injures in a hit-and-run collision Sunday evening in Wyandottte County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:25 p.m. Sunday on the northbound ramp to Interstate 635 from westbound Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Harley Davidson FLH series motorcycle and an unknown vehicle were traveling from west on I-70 and were on the ramp leading to northbound I-635.

The patrol said the motorcycle ran into the back of the other vehicle for an unknown reason.

The motorcycle’s rider was ejected from the bike. He was identified as Shawn A. Bryant, 26, of Bonner Springs.

The patrol said Bryant was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., with serious injuries.

The patrol said Bryant was wearing eye protection but wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The other vehicle left the crash scene, the patrol said. There were no details on the make or model of the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.