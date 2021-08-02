Monday forecast: Staying comfortable most of this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The weather today looks to be similar to yesterday in almost all aspects. As the week progresses we’ll add a couple degrees onto the high each day, the air quality improves as the upper level pattern shifts and rain chances increase by the end of the week and weekend.

While there are several rain chances in the 8 day especially by the end of the work week and weekend all of them are low at this time. This means it may be more of a ‘consider yourself lucky if you get rain’ kind of a weather pattern. With the first chance of any rain not until Thursday we’ll continue to keep an eye on this in the coming days and fine-tune the forecast as needed as we get closer to the end of the week. Until then take advantage of the comfortable temperatures.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny and hazy this morning with some afternoon clouds moving in. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Temperatures start to warm up more in the upper 80s to near 90° Wednesday and Thursday and again we’ll keep an eye on the chance for showers/storms Thursday into Thursday evening but at this time confidence is low on if and how much rain falls for northeast Kansas so stay tuned.

The heat returns Friday through the weekend as highs make it back in the 90s and even triple digits temperatures. This time around we’ll have more wind to help mix around the hot and humid airmass but that could also result in an elevated fire danger threat so that will be something to keep in mind as well.

Taking Action:



Enjoy the next several days with temperatures below average HOWEVER be mindful the air quality is low due to the upper level pattern bringing in smoke from the wildfires in the western half of the US and Canada. It is expected to get better through the week. Visit https://www.airnow.gov/ for more info. Confidence in details of our rain chances are low for the next 8 days so do not cancel any outdoor plans you might have including Thursday despite the 8 day showing rain during the day...it’s still a low chance of rain.



