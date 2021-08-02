Advertisement

Man critically injured Sunday in late-night crash in west Topeka

A man was critically injured late Sunday in a one-car crash near S.W. 30th and Randolph in west...
A man was critically injured late Sunday in a one-car crash near S.W. 30th and Randolph in west Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man sustained critical injuries in a one-car crash late Sunday in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday near S.W. 30th and Randolph.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said officers responded a report of a crash at that location, where the vehicle possibly was on fire.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the driver pinned in the car, Munoz said.

Topeka Fire Department crews extricated the driver, who was alone in the car, and immediately began life-saving measures, Munoz said.

The driver then was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

