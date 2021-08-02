July tax revenue exceeds expectations by $60 million

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that Kansas tax receipts for the month of July were $60 million more than anticipated.

The Governor’s Office says the state’s total tax receipts were 11% higher than expected, totaling $602.6 million collected for July.

The state collected $255.8 million in income tax receipts, which was $20.8 million (8.9%) more than anticipated, Corporate income tax collections were $19.2 million higher than estimated at $34.2 million. The state collected $233.6 million in retail sales taxes and $59.3 million in compensating use tax collections as well.

“Our July tax collection numbers are encouraging, but we must maintain fiscally responsible policies to ensure our continued growth,” said Governor Laura Kelly.

“Consumer spending on goods and services has not slowed down,” Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said. “Combined sales and use tax receipts at $292.9 million were 8.9% above July 2020 and 20.3% above pre-pandemic July 2019. Our economists are watching closely to determine if the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant will impact what has been a strong economic recovery in Kansas.”

