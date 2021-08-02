Advertisement

Envista partners with Crime Stoppers for August Envista Cares Challenge

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union is teaming up with Shawnee County Crime Stoppers for their August Envista Cares Challenge.

Envista will help promote Crime Stoppers throughout the month of August, and match up to $2,500 in donations to the organization. Crime Stoppers offers up to $2,000 for tips leading to felony arrests. They’ve been in operation for nearly 40 years, with over 1,800 arrests resulting from their work.

“People do take advantage of it, and it’s leading to a safer community,” SNCO Crime Stoppers Board President Angel Romero said. “It’s getting people off of the street that are committing crimes in our community, it’s getting weapons off of the streets. It’s making our community safer for everybody.”

You can go to EnvistaCares.com or TopekaCrimeStoppers.org to make a donation.

