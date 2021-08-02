Below normal temperatures before heat returns with rain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures today have felt wonderfully cooler with highs in the mid 80s and a light northeast breeze. However, the smoke is still in the area and has affected our air quality.

The current Air Quality Index (AQI) is 134 on a scale from 0 to 500. This is lower than yesterday’s index and has brought us out of the red category (unhealthy) to the orange category (unhealthy for sensitive groups). The smoke is expected to mostly clear the area by Tuesday and Wednesday when winds return from the south.

Temperatures will stay about 5 degrees below our normal high until we get another heat wave for the weekend. Rain chances are slim on Thursday, but there is still a chance for isolated rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Any outdoor plans Thursday should not be cancelled in anticipation of rain.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

The heat begins on Friday with highs reaching for the mid 90s. South winds will begin to crank up too being between 15-20 mph with gusts likely close to 30 mph. The high winds should help with mixing the atmosphere and although it will be hot, it may not be as humid nor feel much warmer than the air temperature itself. The upcoming high winds and recent dry conditions could result in an increased fire danger for this weekend.

There is a chance for rain on both Sunday and Monday night. Right now, these chances are low and rain would be isolated. The rain chances are the result of a cold front in the area during that time, however we are not expecting any dramatic changes from the cold front since it will likely stall out to our north along the Kansas/Nebraska state border.

8 Day (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Enjoy the next several days with temperatures below average HOWEVER be mindful the air quality is low due to the upper level pattern bringing in smoke from the wildfires in the western half of the US and Canada. It is expected to get better through the week. Visit https://www.airnow.gov/ for more info. Confidence in details of our rain chances are low for the next 8 days so do not cancel any outdoor plans you might have including Thursday despite the 8 day showing rain during the day...it’s still a low chance of rain.

