An organization is petitioning against the Seaman school name change

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -While there are students and community members that made a petition to fight for the seaman name to be changed, there is also another organization trying to do the opposite.

A group that represents “Just Say No to the Name Change” has their own petition -- they want to show the district there are people who do not agree with changing the name.

They started their effort ten days ago and they have been gathering at various locations to see what response they would receive.

The organization isn’t ready to talk just yet, but we did speak with one person who votes “No” on the name change.

it will cost the taxpayers oodles and oodles of many to get it taken care of and I don’t think the taxpayers should have to pay for it when the Seaman name the Viking is the same thing and you can always find something wrong with what you name a school or an organization,” said Daniel Workman.

