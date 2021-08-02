Advertisement

An organization is petitioning against the Seaman school name change

By Reina Flores
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -While there are students and community members that made a petition to fight for the seaman name to be changed, there is also another organization trying to do the opposite.

A group that represents “Just Say No to the Name Change” has their own petition -- they want to show the district there are people who do not agree with changing the name.

They started their effort ten days ago and they have been gathering at various locations to see what response they would receive.

The organization isn’t ready to talk just yet, but we did speak with one person who votes “No” on the name change.

it will cost the taxpayers oodles and oodles of many to get it taken care of and I don’t think the taxpayers should have to pay for it when the Seaman name the Viking is the same thing and you can always find something wrong with what you name a school or an organization,” said Daniel Workman.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was critically injured late Sunday in a one-car crash near S.W. 30th and Randolph in west...
Man critically injured Sunday in late-night crash in west Topeka
Escaped custody from Wichita Work Release Facility
KDOC minimum security inmate has been apprehended
Dillons and kroger recommend masks to shoppers
Kroger asks shoppers to wear masks regardless of vaccination status
Jhanae Tate, 26, of Topeka has been charged with 1st Degree Murder in the May 9 crash that...
Woman charged with murder in crash that killed toddler

Latest News

Neighborhood organizers pick up supplies for Saturday's Shawnee Co. National Night Out events.
Shawnee Co. neighborhoods gear up for National Night Out
Shawnee Co. is looking to boost its COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Shawnee Co. works to boost COVID vaccinations as leaders plead with public
Shawnee Co. is looking to boost its COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Shawnee Co. works to boost COVID vaccinations as leaders plead with public
An organization votes "No" for the Seaman name change
An organization votes "No" for the Seaman name change