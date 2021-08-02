Accident closes turnpike near Topeka service area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Dept. of Transportation, I-70 near the Topeka Service Area is closed in both directions due to a traffic incident.

The incident is located between mile markers 186 and 188, about 4 miles east of Topeka.

I-70 in both directions was closed after a traffic accident near the Topeka rest area. (Pete Popkess)

The incident was initially reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday.

Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS has a crew heading to the scene. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.