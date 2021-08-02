Accident closes turnpike near Topeka service area
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Dept. of Transportation, I-70 near the Topeka Service Area is closed in both directions due to a traffic incident.
The incident is located between mile markers 186 and 188, about 4 miles east of Topeka.
The incident was initially reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday.
Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. 13 NEWS has a crew heading to the scene. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.
