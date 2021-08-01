Stormont Vail Events Center Unveils New Mother’s Room in Landon Arena

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center unveils a new mother’s room inside Landon Arena.

The new space provides a comfortable place for mothers to nurse their babies while attending events in Landon Arena.

Mothers will find several chairs, multiple outlets, changing table, a sink, and a countertop, along with a privacy curtain.

A TV is expected to be installed in the coming weeks. the mother’s room is located on the concourse level at the southwest entrance of the events center.

“We are excited to finally unveil the new Mother’s Room at the Stormont Vail Events Center,” said Alison Wilson, administrative director, Mother and Child Services, Stormont Vail Health.“This has been a need we’ve been looking forward to fulfill since renovations began. We hope this space will allow nursing mothers to attend events with their friends and family, knowing they have a dedicated, safe space to pump or nurse privately.”

The events center says the room was designed with mothers in mind.

“As a new mother myself, I can understand the vital need of a space like this,” said Allie Geist, District Marketing Director at Stormont Vail Events Center. “Mothers shouldn’t have to give up going to live events; they should feel welcomed to bring their families to events like the Harlem Globetrotters, or Arenacross, knowing that they have a comfortable place designed exclusively for them.”

The Stormont Vail Events Center says for most events, children under the age of 2, who will be sitting on the lap of a parent or guardian, can attend for free.

