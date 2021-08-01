Smoke Filled Skies Linger While Temperatures Stay Cooler

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans woke up this morning to what some are calling pleasantly cool temperatures. Aside from temperatures being 5 to 10 degrees below normal today, we also saw some pretty heavy smoke enter Northeast Kansas.

Our air quality is effected by today’s smoke with conditions considered to be unhealthy, especially for those with respiratory concerns. In Topeka, current particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) counts are at 160 on a scale of 500. Other communities in Northeast Kansas are experiencing similar levels. The source of these fires is not local, but instead over 1,000 miles away in parts of Montana, Washington state, Canada, and other western states.

The smoke will likely linger around as long as we have northerly winds which are forecast to remain through Monday before returning from the south on Tuesday. The upcoming wind shift should clear the smoke to more reasonable levels on Tuesday and should exit the region as south winds become gusty later in the week.

Smoke From Wildfires Enters Moderate to Heavy Levels (WIBW)

Besides the smoke and the resulting lower visibility and air quality, temperatures feel great with lower amounts of moisture too. Tomorrow will be similar to today with highs in the mid 80s with the north winds calming down some to about 5 to 10 mph. The lower winds should result in less smoke, but hazy skies are still likely for Monday.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

The 80s are here to stay for the next few days before we reach 90 once again on Thursday. Winds towards the end o the week will be form the south and be between 10 to 15 mph with gusts possibly approaching 25 or even 30 mph on the weekend.

Rain chances are low for late on Thursday into Thursday night, but have decided to keep a slight chance in the forecast.

There is a second chance for rain and storms on Saturday as a boundary encroaches on the area. The cold front looks weak and will likely not impact our temperatures for this weekend as strong south winds take charge. Temperatures are still expected to be in the mid 90s for next weekend as we return to the summer heat.

8-Day (WIBW)

Taking Action:

1. Individuals with respiratory concerns should take precautions they feel necessary given the moderate to high levels of smoke in the area. The lower air quality will also have some effects on healthy individuals and it is recommended that people limit their outdoor activities if they have trouble breathing.

2. Get outdoors and enjoy the rare 80-degree August weather.

