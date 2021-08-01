Advertisement

Lawrence swimmer Michael Andrew wins gold with Team USA 4X100m Medley Relay

Michael Andrew, of United States, comes off the pool after swimming in the men's 200-meter...
Michael Andrew, of United States, comes off the pool after swimming in the men's 200-meter individual medley final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO, Japan (WIBW) - Lawrence-based swimmer Michael Andrew helped Team USA win an Olympic gold medal and break a world record.

Andrew was the second leg of the 4X100-meter medley relay team. The group combined to finish their race in 3:26.78, good for a new world record.

This marks 15-straight 4X100 medley relay race wins for the United States.

This marks Andrew’s first Olympic gold medal. He had previously placed fourth in the 100m breaststroke and he also placed fourth in the 50m Freestyle.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating a shooting early Friday outside Tony's Quick Shop at 1107 S.W....
Police investigate overnight shooting in midtown area of Topeka
Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with 99 Club designation.
Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with ‘99 Club’ designation
FILE
Universal masks recommended for Kansas schools, not mandated
Separated Cardboard Coming off of Conveyer Belt
Recycling Center in Shawnee County Has a Message to Recyclers
Stormont Vail in Topeka has seen its number of COVID-positive inpatients triple over the month...
ICU doctor shares frustration over rising COVID cases as hospital keeps eye on trend

Latest News

Kansas Athletics formally introduced their new head coach Lance Leipold at a press conference...
Kansas unveils Name, Image and Likeness program for student-athletes
Jim Ryun is shown at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City in this photo from the Associated Press.
Silver medalist Jim Ryun recalls pressures of Olympics
Christina Clemons, of United States, competes in a heat in the women's 100-meter hurdles at the...
KU’s Christina Clemons moves on in Olympics debut, qualifies for 100m hurdles semifinals
Alexandra Emilianov, of Moldova, competes competes during the qualification round of the...
KU’s Emilianov misses Olympic semifinals