Lawrence swimmer Michael Andrew wins gold with Team USA 4X100m Medley Relay

TOKYO, Japan (WIBW) - Lawrence-based swimmer Michael Andrew helped Team USA win an Olympic gold medal and break a world record.

Andrew was the second leg of the 4X100-meter medley relay team. The group combined to finish their race in 3:26.78, good for a new world record.

This marks 15-straight 4X100 medley relay race wins for the United States.

In the final swimming event of the #TokyoOlympics, @TeamUSA is brings home a WORLD RECORD AND A GOLD MEDAL in the men's 4x100m medley relay. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/SGMxEe18wm — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021

This marks Andrew’s first Olympic gold medal. He had previously placed fourth in the 100m breaststroke and he also placed fourth in the 50m Freestyle.

