Lawrence swimmer Michael Andrew wins gold with Team USA 4X100m Medley Relay
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOKYO, Japan (WIBW) - Lawrence-based swimmer Michael Andrew helped Team USA win an Olympic gold medal and break a world record.
Andrew was the second leg of the 4X100-meter medley relay team. The group combined to finish their race in 3:26.78, good for a new world record.
This marks 15-straight 4X100 medley relay race wins for the United States.
This marks Andrew’s first Olympic gold medal. He had previously placed fourth in the 100m breaststroke and he also placed fourth in the 50m Freestyle.
