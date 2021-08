TOKYO, Japan (WIBW) - Kansas hurdler Christina Clemons came up short of the Olympics finals.

The Jayhawks athlete finished 14th in the 100-meter hurdles. Her final time was 12.76.

This was Clemons’ first appearance in the Olympics.

Great run from Christina Clemons in the 100m Hurdles semifinal, but it comes up just short of the Olympics final #TokyoOlympics x #KUtrack



She finishes in 14th place in 12.76. Great job Christina! pic.twitter.com/tH1HpW7RUg — Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) August 1, 2021

