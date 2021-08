TOKYO, Japan (WIBW) - Byrce Hoppel’s Olympic dreams came to a close in the semifinals.

The Jayhawks runner placed 15th overall in the mens 800-meter semifinals. His final time was 1:44.91.

“Wasn’t quite the way I envisioned my first Olympics,” Hoppel said on Twitter. “But luckily we’re not done yet.

Gutsy run from Bryce Hoppel in the 800 meters semifinal, but he comes up short of advancing to the finals #TokyoOlympics x #KUtrack



Hoppel finishes in 1:44.91, placing him fifth in heat one and 15th overall. Proud of you Bryce! pic.twitter.com/nzy9Q0ruaC — Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) August 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.