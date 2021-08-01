80s Usher in a New Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures this morning are spread from 59° F in Marysville to 71° F in Emporia with some patchy fog developing across Northeast Kansas. A cold front came through yesterday afternoon and has drastically changed our weather pattern.

Today skies will be becoming mostly sunny with North winds at around 10 mph. Highs today will make the mid 80s and stay in the mid 80s. Overnight tonight we will likely see lots of upper 50s and low 60s.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds N 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

No significant changes in the pattern are expected the next few days.

There is a slight chance for rain on Thursday evening, however the latest trends are for the rain to be earlier in the day on Thursday. This will likely be updated to match soon. We also hit 90 degrees again on Thursday with south winds now in place.

There is a secondary low chance for rain and storms on Saturday as a boundary encroaches on the area. Otherwise, temperatures are still expected to be in the mid 90s for next weekend as we return to the summer heat.

Cooler Start to August (WIBW)

Taking Action

1. Get outdoors and enjoy the rare 80-degree August weather.

