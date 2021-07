GEARY CO., Kan. (JC Post) - USD 475 has announced via social media that all school breakfast and lunches for the 2021-2022 school year will be free!

Instead of filling out the Free and Reduced Lunch application, they are asking parents to complete a Home Economic Survey.

This will be available at our schools’ back-to-school orientations!

