Topeka Civic Theater students kick off Dr. Dolittle Jr. musical

tct music(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from the Topeka Civic Theater program kicked off Friday night in a song!

Friday’s show was Dr. Dolittle Jr. a classic tale of a wacky, but kind doctor who learns how to animals.

The musical featured about 30 students taking the audience on doctor do-little’s journey as he attempts to help animals but he’s wrongly accused of murder along the way.

Topeka Civic Theater says this was the first time this group has performed since covid. Students were required to wear masks during practice.

For a look at any upcoming shows and tickets, visit https://topekacivictheatre.com/,

