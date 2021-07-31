Advertisement

Temperatures are 20 Degrees Cooler Compared to Yesterday

And These Temperatures aren’t Going Anywhere Soon.
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front has been making its way through Kansas and is bringing much needed relief and spotty rain showers. Temperatures this afternoon for folks behind the cold front are between 15 and 20 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs now in the low to mid 80s. Communities farther south such as Council Grove, Emporia and Burlington have seen high temperatures still in the upper 90s and even low 100s earlier, but things are will change tonight.

Tonight everyone will be cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s with north winds around 5 mph. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are in place for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and north winds around 10 mph, possibly gusting upwards of 20 mph at times. The north wind will go a long ways towards lowering the humidity in the area too.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Monday: sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

The great 80-degree weather stays in the area through Thursday before we begin to heat up once again.

Widespread 90s return to the area on Friday with gusty south winds expected. Highs in the mid 90s are likely next weekend with typical summer heat returning to your forecast.

Welcomed Relief From Both Temperatures and Humidity
