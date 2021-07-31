Advertisement

Studio where Walt Disney got inspiration for Mickey Mouse hit by car Saturday morning.

Construction workers cover a whole left by a vehicle after an early morning hit and run at the...
Construction workers cover a whole left by a vehicle after an early morning hit and run at the Laugh-O-gram Studio in Kansas City on Saturday, July 31, 2021. This is the studio where Walt Disney got his inspiration for Mickey Mouse.(KCTV5)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The studio where Walt Disney got his inspiration for Mickey Mouse was hit by a car during a hit and run on Saturday morning.

According to reports from KCTV5, one of Walt Disney’s first studios in the heartland was hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning. It said the historic Laugh-O-gram Studio was hit by a vehicle according to the nonprofit Thank You Walt Disney.

The studio can be found on the 1100 block of E 31st St and has been undergoing renovations. KCTV5 said several animated cartoons were produced in the building, which Walt Disney eventually moved into.

KCTV5 said a $5.5 million renovation program was previously announced for the historic building.

According to the Kansas City news station, this was also the studio in which Walt got his inspiration for the iconic character Mickey Mouse.

Kansas City police said the accident was reported around 4 a.m. on Saturday, July 31. It said the driver ran from the scene and has yet to be found.

According to police, a non-injury hit and run accident report was filed for the incident. Police also say the accident caused damage to power lines in the area, which caused traffic to be blocked for a time.

