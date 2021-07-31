Advertisement

Sen. Moran signs brief to uphold Mississippi abortion law

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen at sunset, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP...
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen at sunset, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has signed an amicus brief to urge the Supreme Court to uphold a Mississippi abortion law.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he has joined his colleagues to file an amicus brief in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to urge the court to uphold Mississippi’s law to protect pregnancies after 15 weeks.

“The Supreme Court has the opportunity to faithfully interpret the Constitution and overturn a deadly precedent,” said Sen. Moran. “Mississippi’s bold stance to protect the lives of unborn children directly challenges the basis of Roe v. Wade, and I joined this brief to stand with them and the vulnerable unborn who cannot defend themselves.”

According to Sen. Moran, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization regards a 2018 Mississippi law, the Gestational Age Act, which limits abortion to 15 weeks gestation, exception medical emergency and severe cases of “severe fetal abnormality.” He said the health organization sued the state over the law.

This fall, Sen. Moran said the Supreme Court will hear the case on the question of “whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.” He said the Supreme Court has not addressed this question since Roe v. Wade.

According to the Kansas Senator, other senators that have signed the brief include Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Richard Shelby, (R-Ala.), James Inhofe (R-Okla.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), John Thune (R-S.D.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Joni K. Ernst (R-Iowa), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Todd Young (R-Ind.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Cynthia Lummis (R-.Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala).

Sen. Moran said an additional 189 members of the U.S. House of Representatives also joined the brief.

To read the full amicus brief, click HERE.

