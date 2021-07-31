Sen. Marshall helps introduce bill to require government disclosure of Big Tech censorship conversations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has helped to introduce legislation that would require the government to disclose conversations with Big Tech about censorship.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has joined Sens. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) to introduce the Disclose Government Censorship Act, which will attempt to end the government-directed speech suppression and viewpoint censorship as the White House routinely urges Big Tech to remove the speech of residents that it deems inaccurate or unhelpful.

“The Biden Administration’s recent efforts to partner with Big Tech and remove social media content that it finds problematic is deeply disturbing,” said Senator Marshall. “There’s a reason that our founding fathers had the wisdom to enshrine the right to free speech as our first freedom because it’s fundamental to the health of our democracy. Government must not be in the business of picking and choosing who gets to speak up or what can be said in the public sphere, and this bill ensures transparency in any efforts to censor opinions with which they disagree.”

According to Sen. Marshall, to provide transparency around the censorship efforts, the bill will require Executive and Legislative Branch employees to publicly disclose on an easily accessible website any communications with technology platforms about action or potential action to restrict speech, with the exception of communications for legitimate law enforcement or national security purposes.

Sen. Marshall said the legislation would also establish a “cooling off” period in which government employees that engage with Big Tech to censor speech cannot turn around and lobby the government on behalf of such platforms. He said this will prevent conflicts of interest that create the potential for increased censorship.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.