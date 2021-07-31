Advertisement

Sen. Marshall helps introduce bill to require government disclosure of Big Tech censorship conversations

FILE
FILE(KKTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has helped to introduce legislation that would require the government to disclose conversations with Big Tech about censorship.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has joined Sens. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) to introduce the Disclose Government Censorship Act, which will attempt to end the government-directed speech suppression and viewpoint censorship as the White House routinely urges Big Tech to remove the speech of residents that it deems inaccurate or unhelpful.

“The Biden Administration’s recent efforts to partner with Big Tech and remove social media content that it finds problematic is deeply disturbing,” said Senator Marshall. “There’s a reason that our founding fathers had the wisdom to enshrine the right to free speech as our first freedom because it’s fundamental to the health of our democracy.  Government must not be in the business of picking and choosing who gets to speak up or what can be said in the public sphere, and this bill ensures transparency in any efforts to censor opinions with which they disagree.”

According to Sen. Marshall, to provide transparency around the censorship efforts, the bill will require Executive and Legislative Branch employees to publicly disclose on an easily accessible website any communications with technology platforms about action or potential action to restrict speech, with the exception of communications for legitimate law enforcement or national security purposes.

Sen. Marshall said the legislation would also establish a “cooling off” period in which government employees that engage with Big Tech to censor speech cannot turn around and lobby the government on behalf of such platforms. He said this will prevent conflicts of interest that create the potential for increased censorship.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating a shooting early Friday outside Tony's Quick Shop at 1107 S.W....
Police investigate overnight shooting in midtown area of Topeka
Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with 99 Club designation.
Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with ‘99 Club’ designation
FILE
Universal masks recommended for Kansas schools, not mandated
Separated Cardboard Coming off of Conveyer Belt
Recycling Center in Shawnee County Has a Message to Recyclers
Stormont Vail in Topeka has seen its number of COVID-positive inpatients triple over the month...
ICU doctor shares frustration over rising COVID cases as hospital keeps eye on trend

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen at sunset, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP...
Sen. Moran signs brief to uphold Mississippi abortion law
FILE — In this July 20, 2013, file photo, an ethanol plant stands next to a cornfield near...
Kansas Senators request meeting with President to discuss biofuels in climate agenda
Tony Mattivi announces his bid for Kansas Attorney General during an event in Wichita July 28,...
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney launches bid for KS Attorney General
Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot