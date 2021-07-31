Scattered Storms and Cooler Temperatures This Afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat and humidity are in the rear view mirror for some across Northeast Kansas today as a cold front will slowly sag south throughout the day. Areas farther north will see temperatures only in the upper 80s while areas farther south are still included in an excessive heat warning where heat indices could approach 105 degrees again for Emporia and Burlington.

As the cold front moves south, there is a chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms from I-70 southward. These storms will mainly bring a threat of gusty winds and heavy downpours. Afterwards, temperatures behind the front should be about 10 degrees cooler.

Excessive Heat Warning for Areas in Purple (WIBW)

Tonight everyone will be cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s with north winds around 5 mph. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are in place for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and north winds around 10 mph. The north wind will go a long ways towards lowering the humidity in the area too.

Today: Scattered Storms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Partly cloudy skies. Winds N 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

80s stay with us through Thursday with temperatures consistently looking to be between 85-90 degrees within this period. There is a slight chance for seeing some isolated rain showers and storms on Thursday night, but this is by no means set in stone.

Widespread 90s return to the area on Friday with gusty south winds expected. Highs in the mid 90s are likely next weekend with typical summer heat returning to your forecast.

A Much Cooler Week Ahead (WIBW)

