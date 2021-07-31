Advertisement

Remains of Kansas Marine killed during World War II identified

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Marine Corps Pfc. Glenn F. White,...
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Marine Corps Pfc. Glenn F. White, 19, of Emporia, Kansas, killed during World War II, was accounted for on June 7, 2021.(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (KWCH) - The remains of a Kansas Marine killed during World War II have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said Marine Corps Pfc. Glenn F. White, 19, of Emporia, Kansas, was accounted for on June 7, 2021.

In November 1943, White was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, which landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands, in an attempt to secure the island. Over several days of fighting at Tarawa, approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors were killed and more than 2,000 were wounded, while the Japanese were virtually annihilated.

White died on the third day of battle, Nov. 22, 1943. He was reported to have been buried in Row D of the East Division Cemetery, later renamed Cemetery 33.

In 1946, the 604th Quartermaster Graves Registration Company centralized all of the American remains found on Tarawa at Lone Palm Cemetery for later repatriation. However, almost half of the known casualties were never found. No recovered remains could be associated with White, and, in October 1949, a Board of Review declared him “non-recoverable.”

In 2009, History Flight, Inc., a nonprofit organization, discovered a burial site on Betio Island believed to be Cemetery 33, which has been the site of numerous excavations ever since. In March 2019, excavations west of Cemetery 33 revealed a previously undiscovered burial site that has since been identified as Row D. The remains recovered at this site were transferred to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

To identify White’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis.

White’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific along with the others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

White will be buried in his hometown. The date is yet to be determined.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating a shooting early Friday outside Tony's Quick Shop at 1107 S.W....
Police investigate overnight shooting in midtown area of Topeka
Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with 99 Club designation.
Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with ‘99 Club’ designation
FILE
Universal masks recommended for Kansas schools, not mandated
Separated Cardboard Coming off of Conveyer Belt
Recycling Center in Shawnee County Has a Message to Recyclers
Stormont Vail in Topeka has seen its number of COVID-positive inpatients triple over the month...
ICU doctor shares frustration over rising COVID cases as hospital keeps eye on trend

Latest News

FILE
USD 475 to offer free school meals
Victim of accident near Junction City is life flighted to a Topeka hospital on Friday, July 30,...
Accident sends truck driver to Topeka hospital
FILE
1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley to host U.S. Army Forces Command Best Warrior
FILE
25th Judicial District Nominating Commission seeks nominations for district judge
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen at sunset, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP...
Sen. Moran signs brief to uphold Mississippi abortion law