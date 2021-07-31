Advertisement

Our Lady of Guadalupe has plenty of food for weekend music fest

fiesta sales
fiesta sales(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Lady of Guadalupe had plenty of food to give out at Friday’s music fest.

After the full Fiesta Mexicana festival was canceled for a second year, organizers partnered with the Brass Rail to replace the large-scale event.

The food sales support the Holy Family School which serves the parishes of Sacred Heart-St. Joseph and Our Lady of Guadalupe.

“I was sad that we sold out but amazed at. It was just phenomenal, the support. The support that they give to our kids, that’s what it’s about, it’s all about the kids,” Rita Bennett with the Holy Family Catholic School said.

“This money actually goes for teacher salaries and to help pay for any scholarship funds, assistance that a student might need if they can’t afford to come to Holy Family Catholic School,” Bennett added.

In case you missed Friday, you can enjoy some Fiesta Mexicana food and live entertainment on Saturday at Brass Rail. the event kicks off from 5 pm to 11 pm.

