Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office looks for owner of dog dumped in White City

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that it is looking for the owner of a dog that was dumped in the White City holding area behind the city building sometime Friday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said if you know who the owner of this dog is, you should call the city office Monday at 785-349-2228 or the Sheriff’s Office at 620-767-6310.

