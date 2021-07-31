Advertisement

Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office looks for owner of dog dumped in White City

The Morris Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of this dog dumped at the White City...
The Morris Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of this dog dumped at the White City holding area on Friday night, July 30, 2021.(Morris County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a dog that was dumped in White City.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that it is looking for the owner of a dog that was dumped in the White City holding area behind the city building sometime Friday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said if you know who the owner of this dog is, you should call the city office Monday at 785-349-2228 or the Sheriff’s Office at 620-767-6310.

