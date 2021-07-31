Advertisement

More than 400 varieties of Irises sold at annual sale in MHK

By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For more than 25 years, the Flint Hills Iris Society has been helping maintain the Iris beds at the Kansas State University gardens.

Volunteers dig up the iris clumps during July after the iris’ have bloomed for the season, thinning out the plants, and labeling the extras rhizomes for identification.

“We dig the clumps up and we divide them and put four rhizomes back in the hole, and then we sell whatever is left over.” Flint Hills Iris Society President Lesa Sailor says.

More than 400 varieties of iris were available to purchase on a first come, first serve basis.

“Each rhizome is marked, so it’s identified. And so, when people get them home, they can keep the variety straight.” Sailor says.

Rhizomes were sorted by varieties and pricing was based on the size of the rhizomes, giving community members a large variety to choose from.

“There’s always a big request for purple and white. I mean, we are in Manhattan. But there are so many different varieties, and everybody’s tastes are different, that’s, that’s what’s really nice about it.” Sailor says.

Money raised from the sale of the iris rhizomes goes into an endowment fund to continue to support the iris beds and purchase new equipment for volunteers to use when maintaining the iris beds.

“I just really appreciate all the hard work that my group, does the volunteers, and this year we had a lot of help from the purple thumbs which are the general volunteers at the K State gardens and so it’s…it’s been a very big group effort this year.” Sailor says.

If you’re interested in volunteering with the Flint Hills Iris Society, you can contact them at FlintHillsIrisSociety.com.

