Manhattan man arrested after stabbing woman with fork

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police arrested a man for charges stemming from a domestic incident Thursday.

Desie Chatfield, 41, was booked for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery. RCPD says he prevented a woman from leaving a residence after arguing with her, and stabbed her in the arm with a fork.

Chatfield is being held on $150,000 bond.

