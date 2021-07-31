Advertisement

Manhattan man arrested after stabbing woman with fork

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police arrested a man for charges stemming from a domestic incident Thursday.

Desie Chatfield, 41, was booked for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery. RCPD says he prevented a woman from leaving a residence after arguing with her, and stabbed her in the arm with a fork.

Chatfield is being held on $150,000 bond.

