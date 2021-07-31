Advertisement

Man sentenced to probation after child shoots 6-year-old

Rashun B. Lewis
Rashun B. Lewis(Kansas Vine)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence man has been sentenced to a year of probation after a boy in his home shot and critically injured a 6-year-old friend last year.

Rashun B. Lewis, 28, pleaded no contest in June to aggravated endangering a child.

Judge Sally Pokorny noted during sentencing Friday that Lewis had no prior criminal history and state sentencing guidelines call for probation. Attorneys had agreed on the sentence, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

Lewis will be required to write a letter of apology to the victim and his family and will be prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.

Investigators said a 5-year-old boy found a gun in Lewis’ home in August 2020 and shot 6-year-old Tayshawn Mack Harris in the head. Tayshawn was critically injured but survived.

Lewis reportedly told police he heard a gunshot, ran into the couple’s bedroom and found the two boys underneath the bed. When Tayshawn stood up, he started bleeding from his head, according to the court affidavit.

Tyeisha Bell, Tayshawn’s mother, told the court Friday that her family continues to live with the physical and mental trauma of the event, and her son cannot swim or ride a bike because of his head injury.

