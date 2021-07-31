Advertisement

Ledecky wins 2nd Tokyo gold in 800m free

Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle...
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Katie Ledecky has closed out her Tokyo Olympics with another gold medal.

Ledecky became the first female swimmer to capture six individual gold medals in her career with a victory in the 800-meter freestyle.

Ledecky led all the way in a race she hasn’t lost since 2010. But she was pushed hard by Australian rival Ariarne Titmus, who claimed the silver in 8:13.83.

The bronze went to Italy’s Simona Quadarella in 8:18.35.

Ledecky finished the Tokyo Games with two golds, two silvers and a fifth-place finish in the 200 free. She lost her first two individual matchups with Titmus, but finally beat her in the 800.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating a shooting early Friday outside Tony's Quick Shop at 1107 S.W....
Police investigate overnight shooting in midtown area of Topeka
A fatality crash was reported Wednesday afternoon after a wheel came off a vehicle on a highway...
Fatality crash reported after wheel comes off semi on western Kansas highway
Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist found with AR pistol, 3 loaded magazines during arrest
Messages of remembrance fill the front of BG's Bar and Grille in Council Grove to remember two...
Council Grove remembers two victims killed in motorcycle accident
Two juveniles received injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening when they were...
Two juveniles struck by gunfire in southeast Topeka

Latest News

13 News at 10pm
Christina Clemons, of United States, competes in a heat in the women's 100-meter hurdles at the...
KU’s Christina Clemons moves on in Olympics debut, qualifies for 100m hurdles semifinals
Alexandra Emilianov, of Moldova, competes competes during the qualification round of the...
KU’s Emilianov misses Olympic semifinals
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Minnesota man charged with beheading girlfriend