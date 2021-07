TOKYO (WIBW) - KU’s Christina Clemons has advanced to the semifinals in the 100m hurdles in Tokyo.

Clemons finished second in her heat with a time of 12.91 seconds to move on. Jamaica’s Britany Anderson finished first at 12.67 seconds.

Clemons will race next on Sunday.

Christina Clemons is moving on! #TokyoOlympics x #KUtrack



She clocks a 12.91 in the first round of the 100m hurdles to finish second out of heat four! pic.twitter.com/wdPoHi1XFi — Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) July 31, 2021

