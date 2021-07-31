Kroger asks shoppers to wear masks regardless of vaccination status

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kroger Grocery Company, which owns all Dillons grocery stores, is now strongly recommending that customers and employees wear masks while in their stores regardless of vaccination status. This statement comes after the massive increase in Delta variant COVID-19 cases within the past few months.

Kroger released a statement regarding the rise of COVID-19 delta cases in the U.S. and their compliance with the CDC’s current guidelines.

Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and our associates’ input, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect. Our current mask guidance requires unvaccinated associates to wear masks and requests that unvaccinated customers wear masks in our stores and facilities. In light of the Delta variant and updated CDC recommendations, we strongly encourage all individuals, including those vaccinated, to wear a mask when in our stores and facilities.

In the same statement, Kroger encouraged associates to get vaccinated in the same statement, offering them $100 to receive the shots.

While this is not mandatory, the company continues to follow CDC guidelines and hopes customers will do the same.

