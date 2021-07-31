Advertisement

Kroger asks shoppers to wear masks regardless of vaccination status

Dillons and kroger recommend masks to shoppers
Dillons and kroger recommend masks to shoppers(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kroger Grocery Company, which owns all Dillons grocery stores, is now strongly recommending that customers and employees wear masks while in their stores regardless of vaccination status. This statement comes after the massive increase in Delta variant COVID-19 cases within the past few months.

Kroger released a statement regarding the rise of COVID-19 delta cases in the U.S. and their compliance with the CDC’s current guidelines.

In the same statement, Kroger encouraged associates to get vaccinated in the same statement, offering them $100 to receive the shots.

While this is not mandatory, the company continues to follow CDC guidelines and hopes customers will do the same.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating a shooting early Friday outside Tony's Quick Shop at 1107 S.W....
Police investigate overnight shooting in midtown area of Topeka
Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with 99 Club designation.
Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with ‘99 Club’ designation
FILE
Universal masks recommended for Kansas schools, not mandated
Separated Cardboard Coming off of Conveyer Belt
Recycling Center in Shawnee County Has a Message to Recyclers
Stormont Vail in Topeka has seen its number of COVID-positive inpatients triple over the month...
ICU doctor shares frustration over rising COVID cases as hospital keeps eye on trend

Latest News

Community comes together to hand free school supplies for Topeka Public School students
Free school supplies and vaccinations were handed out at Highland High School Saturday morning
Community comes together to hand free school supplies for Topeka Public School students
Community comes together to hand free school supplies for Topeka Public School students
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
Rashun B. Lewis
Man sentenced to probation after child shoots 6-year-old