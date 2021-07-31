Advertisement

KDOC seeks escaped minimum security inmate

Escaped custody from Wichita Work Release Facility
Escaped custody from Wichita Work Release Facility(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Corrections is looking for a minimum custody resident who walked away from the Wichita Work Release Facility. Authorities say Eljay Allen Reinhardt was placed on escape status around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

KDOC says the 40-year-old white male left for work at 9:30 a.m. Friday and was reported missing when he did not report back to the facility that evening.

He is currently serving time on drug convictions.

He is 6′ 1″ tall, 225 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a neck tattoo of “EHAR & 2-8-01” and a triangle design tattoo under his left ear on his neck. Reinhardt was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Reinhardt was last seen leaving a business in the 700 block of N. West Street in Wichita with another person in a yellow antique truck.

Anyone with information on Reinhardt’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 620-221-6660, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating a shooting early Friday outside Tony's Quick Shop at 1107 S.W....
Police investigate overnight shooting in midtown area of Topeka
Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with 99 Club designation.
Sterling Skye surprises dad Patrick Mahomes with ‘99 Club’ designation
FILE
Universal masks recommended for Kansas schools, not mandated
Stormont Vail in Topeka has seen its number of COVID-positive inpatients triple over the month...
ICU doctor shares frustration over rising COVID cases as hospital keeps eye on trend
Separated Cardboard Coming off of Conveyer Belt
Recycling Center in Shawnee County Has a Message to Recyclers

Latest News

Saturday AM
1960s Jim Ryun with his KU track coach Bob Timmons.<br />Photo: &amp;copy; Rich Clarkson / Rich...
Silver medalist Jim Ryun recalls pressures of Olympics
Jim Ryun is shown at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City in this photo from the Associated Press.
Silver medalist Jim Ryun recalls pressures of Olympics
Solar Cars