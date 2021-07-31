Advertisement

KDHE issues new warnings, watches for blue-green algae in Kansas lakes

FILE
FILE(Rock County Public Health Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE has issued new warnings and watches for blue-green algae in Kansas lakes, as well as lifted some previous advisories.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have issued new public health advisories for Kansas lakes because of the presence of blue-green algae.

According to the KDHE, active warnings are as follows:

  • Gathering Pond at Milford, Geary County
  • Milford Lake Zone C, Geary County
  • Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County
  • Altamont City Lake “Idle Hour” Main Lake, Labette County
  • Big Hill Lake, Labette County
  • Parsons Lake, Labette County (new)
  • Marion County Lake, Marion County (upgraded 7/22)
  • Melvern Outlet Pond, Osage County (upgraded 7/22)
  • Webster Reservoir, Rooks County
  • Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County
  • Hargis Lake, Sumner County (new)
  • Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County

The KDHE said active watches are as follows:

  • Brown State Fishing Lake, Brown County
  • Mission Lake Horton, Brown County
  • Milford Lake Zones A and B, Geary County
  • South Lake, Johnson County
  • Altamont City Lake “Idle Hour” North Lake, Labette County
  • Marion Reservoir, Marion County (downgraded 7/22)
  • Overbook City Lake, Osage County
  • Agra City Lake, Phillips County
  • Atwood Township Lake, Rawlins County

According to the KDHE, lifted advisories are as follows:

  • Herington Reservoir (New City Lake), Dickinson County
  • Herington City Lake (Old Lake), Dickinson County
  • Geary State Fishing Lake, Geary County
  • Horsethief Reservoir, Hodgeman County
  • Linn Valley Lake, Linn County
  • River Pond below Tuttle Reservoir, Riley County

For more information about blue-green algae in Kansas lakes, click HERE.

