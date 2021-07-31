KDHE issues new warnings, watches for blue-green algae in Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE has issued new warnings and watches for blue-green algae in Kansas lakes, as well as lifted some previous advisories.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have issued new public health advisories for Kansas lakes because of the presence of blue-green algae.

According to the KDHE, active warnings are as follows:

Gathering Pond at Milford, Geary County

Milford Lake Zone C , Geary County

Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County

Altamont City Lake “Idle Hour” Main Lake, Labette County

Big Hill Lake, Labette County

Parsons Lake, Labette County (new)

Marion County Lake, Marion County (upgraded 7/22)

Melvern Outlet Pond, Osage County (upgraded 7/22)

Webster Reservoir, Rooks County

Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County

Hargis Lake, Sumner County (new)

Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County

The KDHE said active watches are as follows:

Brown State Fishing Lake, Brown County

Mission Lake Horton, Brown County

Milford Lake Zones A and B , Geary County

South Lake, Johnson County

Altamont City Lake “Idle Hour” North Lake, Labette County

Marion Reservoir, Marion County (downgraded 7/22)

Overbook City Lake, Osage County

Agra City Lake, Phillips County

Atwood Township Lake, Rawlins County

According to the KDHE, lifted advisories are as follows:

Herington Reservoir (New City Lake), Dickinson County

Herington City Lake (Old Lake), Dickinson County

Geary State Fishing Lake, Geary County

Horsethief Reservoir, Hodgeman County

Linn Valley Lake, Linn County

River Pond below Tuttle Reservoir, Riley County

For more information about blue-green algae in Kansas lakes, click HERE.

